No privatisation of Postal Service

Information and Communication Technology, Higher Education, Technology Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena stressed that the Postal Service will never be privatised even though it is presently running at a loss.The Minister made these remarks after assuming duties as the Information and Communication Technology, Higher Education, Technology Innovation Minister at the Postal Services headquarters in Colombo yesterday.Addressing the media, he highlighted that the Postal Service is enriched with many facets that can be utilised in making it a profit making venture. Modern management mechanism and novel technology will be implemented to the Postal Service aiming to convert it into a profitable and economic viable one.

“In line with the Government’s policy, no state institute will be privatised in order to achieve profit making status through proper management. It was revealed that several services coming under the Postal Service were privatised during the previous regime. We are looking to the possibility of bringing those privatised services back to the Postal Service. With those resources, the Postal Service can render a valuable service to the nation,” Gunawardena added.He added that the Postal Service has a proud history, which has rendered yeomen service to the country.

“However, the country’s Postal Service has not kept up with the changing times unlike other countries which have introduced new technology and modern management mechanisms to obtain a better service. Therefore, attention has been drawn to implementing novel technology so as to optimise this productive service,” Minister Gunawardena said.