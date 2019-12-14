The Department of Meteorology today issued Warning for Severe Lightning says that “Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle,Matara, Kilinochchi and Mannar districts during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph also possible during thundershowers.

ACTION REQUIRED:

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

 Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

 Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

 Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

 Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

 Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

 For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.