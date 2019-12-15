ASEAN envoys called on President

December 15, 2019
    December 15, 2019
    A group of envoys representing member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential SecretariatFriday (13).Ambassadors and Consuls of Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Malaysia joined this meeting and extended their good wishes to the President.

    Discussions were focused on further enhancing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and their respective countries and the diplomats assured that they would work hard to cement the existing relations.Attention was also drawn to work in unison to face future challenges through increased regional cooperation.

     

