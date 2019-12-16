Notify police of fraud committed using President’s name

The Presidential Secretariat has requested the public to immediately notify the police of any fraudulent activities carried out using the name of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Issuing a notice, the Presidential Secretariat states that details of such frauds have already been uncovered.It has been reported that some had carried out fraud, intimidation and false promises of job opportunities using the name of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Presidential Secretariat or claiming to hold positions there, read the statement.The Presidential Secretariat requests the public to immediately notify the police of any such acts that are carried out without the consent of the Presidential Secretariat and to be vigilant of such scams.