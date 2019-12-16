December 16, 2019
    President inspects National Solid Waste Management Support Centre

    December 16, 2019
    President Gotabaya Rajapakse yesterday inspected at the National Solid Waste Management Support Centre in Hambantota. This project launched as a solution to the prevailing waste management issue in Hambantota Centre, constructed with the financial assistance of JICA. It has the capacity to process to convert 50 tons of solid waste into compost daily.The President instructed the officials and the contractors to expedite the necessary construction requirements and commence operations within a month.

