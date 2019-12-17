December 17, 2019
    24-hour water cut in Gampaha District today

    The water supply for several areas in Gampaha has been suspended for 24 hours starting from 8.00 a.m. today (17).According to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said Peliyagoda, Wattala, Katunayake, Seeduwa, Ja-Ela Urban Council areas and Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Kelaniya, and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas have been affected by this water cut.

    The interruption to the water supply will last until 8 a.m. on tomorrow.NWSDB stated that the water supply will be disrupted during the relevant period owing to the reparation activities of the Sapugaskanda Power Station.

    In the meantime, the water supply for the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant is to be disrupted for 11 hours today due to essential maintenance work of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the NWSDB said.Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North and South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Pilaminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota.

     

