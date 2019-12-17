CEAT announces immediate pass-on of tax reductions to customers

CEAT Kelani Holdings, which manufactures nearly half of Sri Lanka’s pneumatic tyre requirements, has announced that it has already begun passing on the full benefit of the recent tax reductions to its customers.While every segment of tyre users would benefit from the resulting reduction in the prices of tyres, the overall impact would be most significant in commercial segments, particularly bus and truck tyres and three-wheeler tyres, where the CEAT brand accounts for market shares of 65 per cent and 50 per cent respectively, the Company said.

“The decision to pass on of the full benefit of the tax reduction to our customers reduces operating costs in the transport of passengers and goods,” CEAT Kelani Managing Director Ravi Dadlani said, “We therefore welcome the government’s decision to reduce taxes, and hope our dealers will in turn pass on the benefit to their customers.”

He disclosed that with the timely management by CEAT Kelani of the release of stocks to the market, the reduced prices would now apply to the bulk of the inventory of CEAT tyres held by dealers countrywide.