New Director Media at AHQ Takes Office

Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe RWP RSP psc MA (IR) of Gajaba Regiment assumed office as the 17th Director of Media cum new Military Spokesman on Tuesday (17) during a simple ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Sri Jayewardenepura.



Amid ‘Pirith’ chanting of members of the Maha Sangha, the new Director Media signified the acceptance of his office at the auspicious minute after leaving his signature for an official document. A brief oration (Anushasana), delivered by a participating monk invoked blessings on the new office of Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe. Offer of ‘Pirikara’ to members of the Maha Sangha and posing for group photos culminated the brief ceremony.





The outgoing Director General Media, Major General Sumith Atapattu, Media Advisor, Mr Sisira Wijesinghe, Colonel Media Vijitha Hettiarchchi, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks were present during the brief ceremony. Brigadier Wickramasinghe, prior to this appointment was in South Korea to read for the National Defence University (NDU) course.





Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe during his Army career of more than 30 years after he was enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army (Regular Force) in 1989 has to-date held a number of Command and Staff appointments. After completion of his basic military training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) (Regular Intake 87) and Sri Lanka Military Academy (Intake 31), he received his graduation as a commissioned Officer in the Rank of 2nd Lieutenant and was subsequently posted as an Infantry Officer to the Gajaba Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army.



He also served as a Military Staff Officer in the United Nations mission in Haiti during 2007 - 2008 and also as a UN Civil-Military trainer. In recognition of his commitment to the defence of the country and bravery in the war for peace, he was awarded gallantry medals, Rana Wickrama Padakkama (RWP), Rana Sura Padakkama (RSP), each medal twice. He also has served as a Brigade Commander in the 511 Brigade in Jaffna.

He also served as Dean of the Faculty of Defence and Strategic Studies at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) in Sri Lanka and had the privilege of becoming the first Research Coordinator of the Department of Strategic studies in the same University.



Brigadier Wickramasinghe has also earned a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Colombo. He is also a graduate at the Army Command and Staff College (DSCSC No 4) Sapugaskanda, having obtained the Passed Staff College (psc) degree in the year 2001.



Currently, Brigadier Wickramasinghe is reading for his MPhil/PhD in International Relations at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University. He was awarded the Asia’s Education Leadership Award - 2015 at the Asia’s Education Excellence Awards ceremony, held in Singapore in 2015. In addition, he has also conducted lectures on national security strategies, personal development modules and soft skills both at home and the Maldives.

Being a proud product of Matale Vijaya Collage and Kandy Dharmaraja College, Brigadier Wickramasinghe is considered a professional military officer and multi- disciplinary researcher in International Research (IR) domain, specialized in Geopolitics, Leadership, Strategic Studies, etc with special focus on National Security.