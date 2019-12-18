Donation of 15,000 Teak Seeds from the Government of Myanmar to Sri Lanka

As requested by the Government of Sri Lanka at the 3 rd Session of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries held in April 2019, the Government of Myanmar donated 15,000 Teak seeds for the purpose of developing agro – forestry in Sri Lanka.





The ceremonial event to hand over the high quality teak seeds was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw on 12 December 2019.

On behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, Ambassador Nandimithra Ekanayake received the seeds from the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar, Dr. Ye Myint Swe.



The donated teak seeds have been collected from the genetically selected teak clonal seed orchard in Myanmar which was established in 1996. Conservation of teak genetic resources in Myanmar was started since 1980s as a project of East Pegu Yoma Project (EPP) with the support of the Asian Development Bank.