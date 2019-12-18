Use of plastic drinking water bottles to scraps

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the authorities of the Presidential Secretariat to cease the use ofduring its discussions and meetings and to provide water in glasses instead.Issuing a statement yesterday (17), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said, providing plastic drinking water bottles to the participants at various discussions and meetings held at the Presidential Secretariat has been in practice for a long period of time.

However, this practice will no longer continue under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.“This will largely reduce the number of used plastic bottles added to the environment,” the PMD said.The statement noted that it is expected of the other State institutes to take note of this new practice and follow the example set by the President. It further read that environmental admirers and environmentalists have commended the decision taken by the President.

The World Bank has approved a USD 25 million loan for Sri Lanka to improve the transparency and efficiency of core government and public financial management functions.A statement issued by the World Bank yesterday said this Public Sector Efficiency Strengthening Project (PSEP) will help strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Finance to improve efficiency and deliver better services.It said the use of information technology and greater human resource capabilities will be the key drivers of this 5-year project. The European Union will be a partner in PSEP with a technical assistance grant of Euro 10 million to help strengthen core public finance and accountability institutions.

World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough said the PSEP builds on long-standing collaborative government and World Bank work in the area of public financial management and supports the priority reform areas of the Government of Sri Lanka.“The use of smart technology-based systems such as e-procurement will enhance efficiency, improves transparency and accountability of public institutions through the simplification of procedures,” she said.