Island wide dengue eradication programs before schools start

State Minister of Education Services Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a series of dengue eradication programs should be conducted before all schools in the country restart after the holidays.Speaking to the media after attending a function held at Kumburugama in the Deraniyagala electorate in Kegalle district the Minister said due to the lack of rain these days, an increase in the spread of dengue has been observed across the island.

The Epidemiology Unit said that so far this year 91,785 suspected dengue cases were reported to the Unit from all over the island, with the highest number of cases reported in Colombo district. In the month of November alone 21,385 dengue cases have been reported to the unit.

The Minister urged the school principals as well as all school development societies, past pupils associations and parents to pay attention to dengue prevention as school children are at high risk of contracting the disease.