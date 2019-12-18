Island wide dengue eradication programs before schools start

The Epidemiology Unit said that so far this year 91,785 suspected dengue cases were reported to the Unit from all over the island, with the highest number of cases reported in Colombo district. In the month of November alone 21,385 dengue cases have been reported to the unit.
The Minister urged the school principals as well as all school development societies, past pupils associations and parents to pay attention to dengue prevention as school children are at high risk of contracting the disease.