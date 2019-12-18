Red Warning for Heavy Rain

North-western,Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district. DAMAGE EXPECTED:
• Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.
• Water inundation in low lying areas
• Uprooting of large avenue trees.
Rainfall station Rainfall (mm)
Naula (NBRO-Matale district) 134.0
Puwakpitiya ( NBRO-Matale district ) 102.0
Bakamuna (Polonnaruwa district) 128.8
Elahara (Polonnaruwa district) 108.0
Girandurukotte (Badulla district) 83.2
Nawakiriaru wewa (Ampara district) 77.5
ACTION SUGGESTED:
• People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
• Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.
• Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
• Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.
• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.