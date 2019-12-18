The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that “Due to an active North-east monsoon conditions, Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is expected to enhance further. Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and inNuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Hambanthota and Galle districts. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central,