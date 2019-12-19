Govt to recruit 100,000 workers from low income category

Those chosen would be provided employment in their respective areas of residence and a monthly wage of Rs. 35,000 will be paid. According to the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ manifesto a discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (18) under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with the aim of establishing a multipurpose development task force.
The main purpose of this multipurpose development task force is to uplift the families of those who are eligible to receive Samurdhi assistance but do not receive it. Such persons will be identified and given training in their chosen fields and provided employment opportunities.
Those without educational qualifications or minimal educational qualifications would be chosen for this purpose. Under the first stage of this initiative, around 100,000 employment opportunities would be provided covering the entire island. Through the deployment of these workers around another 30,000 jobs would be created for the management and operations related to this project. Around 10,000 graduates would also be given employment opportunities at management level.