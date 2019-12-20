‘Red’ alert landslide warning issued for several areas

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for certain locations of potential risk in Matale, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Level 3 (Red) warning has been issued for the following areas:

Matale District - Laggala and Pallegama divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

Kandy District - Ududumbara divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District - Walapane divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm in these areas, if the rains continue, residents are advised to evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile the NBRO has issued a Level 2 (Amber) warning for Wilgamuwa, Yatawatta, Matale, Pallepola and Naula divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas, in Matale District.Residents of the aforementioned areas are requested to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises, if the rains continue.