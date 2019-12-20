December 20, 2019
    December 20, 2019
    Maximum Retail Price for two rice varieties gazetted

    The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) yesterday (19) gazetted the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of two varieties of rice.As per the extraordinary gazette notification, white and red Samba, as well as white and red Nadu, cannot be offered or displayed for sale above the MRP.This measure was taken under the powers vested on the CAA by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.
    Accordingly, the MRP of the two varieties of rice is as follows:
    White / Red Samba (steamed/boiled) Rs. 98/- per kg (Excluding Keeri Samba and Suduru Samba)
    White / Red Nadu (steamed /boiled) Rs. 98/- per kg (Excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari)

