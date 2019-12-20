The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that “Showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent today. Cloudy skies can also be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle district.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and Northwestern provinces and Matara district.

DAMAGE EXPECTED:

 Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.

 Water inundation in low lying areas

 Uprooting of large avenue trees.

ACTION SUGGESTED:

 People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.

 Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.

 Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

 Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

 Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

 For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.