Jayampathy Molligoda new Chairman of Tea Board

Former Deputy Chairman of Bogawantalawa Tea Estates PLC, Mr. Jayampathy Molligoda, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board. He takes over the reigns from former Tea Board chairman Lucille Wijewardena.Mr. Molligoda counts over thirty nine years of executive experience in the fields of Financial Management, Strategic Planning & Human Resource Development, Plantation management and International marketing of tea.

He has been serving as Deputy Chairman of Bogawantalawa Tea Estates PLC since 2016 and prior to that he served as its Director/CEO.In addition, he served as Chairman, Independent Audit Committee of Finlay Teas- Hapugastenne Plantations PLC/Udapussellawa Plantations PLC, during the period 2004 to 2015.

He has been involved in many policy review studies under Viyathmage, a network of professionals, academia and entrepreneurs engaged in policy formulation and as ex-co member, has presented a number of policy papers and comprehensive reports on way forward -winning strategies on the entire value chain of tea industry, agriculture sector and SME development.

He is a freelance writer to national newspapers and professional journals covering subjects such as plantation industry, business development & private sector, economic development and Legal & constitutional affairs etc. Mr. Molligoda is a past pupil of Ananda College Colombo, and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. He has obtained his MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management in 1998 and has also successfully completed an Executive Strategy Programme at Victoria University Melbourne, Australia.