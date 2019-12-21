Special island wide security for festive season



“They have been given instructions to take all necessary measures to ensure security of people encompassing the whole country,” the MoD communique said. A special of focus of security will be those areas with large concentrations of the Christian community, the MoD said.

Additional troops and police personnel have already been deployed foreseeing the necessity of strengthening security during the festival season, the MoD said. The Tri Forces and Police are also working closely with Vigilance Committees in sensitive areas to provide security to places of worship, public places, shopping malls and other places where people congregate during Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Defence Ministry’s intensified security measures comes in the wake of the heightened national security sensitivity after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in March this year. National security has been maintained at a heightened status since then with the security authorities keen to ensure a level public security that will enable normal economic and social life without undue inconvenience to the people.

The security authorities are also taking pains to provide the vital tourism industry with the space and level of stability to ensure that the industry continues to thrive and expand. December is the beginning of the one of the peak tourism seasons during the year and the tourism, entertainment and retail industries are keen that the public is assured of a safe and stable environment to enjoy the festive season.