Mahaweli water level on the rise, residents urged to evacuate

December 21, 2019
    The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) yesterday urged people living in several low-lying areas near the Mahaweli River and Kala Oya to evacuate as the reservoir is nearing spill level.Accordingly, the residents of the Thalawa, Ipalogama, Thambuttegama, Galnewa areas near Kala Oya and Welikanda, Seruwila, Muthur, Kinniya, Kanthale, Lankapura, Medirigiriya and Dimbulagala areas near Mahaweli River are warned of the potential flood risk.


    Meanwhile, Met Department Duty Meteorologist Udeni Weerasinghe said that the showery weather conditions currently prevailing in the country particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central Provinces is expected to enhance during the next few days.Heavy rain fall about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts,while fairly heavy fall about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.
    Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the North-Central, North-Western, Central and Uva Provinces and Hambantota district. She further said that the prevailing South West monsoonal rains are likely to reduce after December 26.The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for certain locations in the Matale, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.
    A Level 3 (Red) warning has been issued for the Laggala and Pallegama Divisional Secretariat divisions, surrounding areas in the Matale District, Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in the Kandy District, Walapane Divisional Secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in the Nuwara Eliya District. Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm in these areas and if the rains continue, residents are advised to evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

     

