Legal action has been initiated against 89 shops selling rice at prices above MRP

An operation launched by the Consumer Affairs Authority and Sri Lanka Police is currently underway to raid shops selling rice above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) imposed by the government, a statement from the President's Media said.Recently, the CAA gazetted a MRP on Samba and Nadu rice at Rs. 98 per kg.



Around 1430 shops were inspected during the raids conducted on Dec 19 and yesterday (Dec 20). The Police say that 512 shops which have violated the regulation have been identified. The identified shop owners who violated the MRP yesterday were enlightened and reprimanded.