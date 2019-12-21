Lanka computer literacy grows, shift from computers to smartphones

ECONOMYNEXT- Sri Lanka’s computer literacy in 2018 had grown to 29 percent from 28.6 percent a year earlier, the census and statistics department said.The Western Province had the most computer literate, up to 40 percent in 2018 from 38.8 percent in 2017, while the lowest was in the Eastern Province at 14.8 percent, up from 14.7 percent.

The highest growth in computer literacy was seen in the Northern Province, at 19.5 percent in 2018 from 16.9 percent a year earlier.Computer literacy had fallen in the Central, North Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.Sector-wise, rural-area computer literacy grew marginally to 27.5 percent, while the estate sector recorded 10.8 percent, up from 9.1 percent.

Urban sector computer literacy fell marginally to 40.4 percent.Computer literacy has risen among those who have at least attained GCE Advance Level qualifications, while recording declines among those who have lower educational achievements.Among employed persons, computer literacy was 63.2 percent, with the highest number of literate found among clerical workers, technicials and associate professionals, professionals, managers and military personnel.

Computer literacy was higher among the unemployed at 63.7 percent.Household population using the internet grew to 26.8 percent from 22.7 percent, while e-mail usage fell to 10.2 percent from 11.2 percent.