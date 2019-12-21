December 21, 2019
    Red Warning for Heavy Rain

    The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to enhance to some extent again from tomorrow (22th). Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and NorthCentral provinces and in Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts, fairly heavy falls about (75-100)mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Hambanthota, Galle and Kurunegala districts.
    DAMAGE EXPECTED:
    • Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.
    • Water inundation in low lying areas
    • Uprooting of large avenue trees.
    ACTION SUGGESTED:
    • People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
    • Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.
    • Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
    • Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
    • Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.
    • For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.
    **Red colour warning does not mean “Red Alert”. Red colour warning means “Take Action”
    Color: -Red
    Warning (Take action)
    Advisory (Be aware)
    Rainfall amount (mm): Fairly Heavy rain: 50 -100, Heavy rain: 100 – 150, Very heavy rain: 150 or more.

     

     

     

