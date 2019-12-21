The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to enhance to some extent again from tomorrow (22th). Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and NorthCentral provinces and in Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts, fairly heavy falls about (75-100)mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Hambanthota, Galle and Kurunegala districts.
DAMAGE EXPECTED:
• Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.
• Water inundation in low lying areas
• Uprooting of large avenue trees.
ACTION SUGGESTED:
• People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
• Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.
• Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
• Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.
• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.
**Red colour warning does not mean “Red Alert”. Red colour warning means “Take Action”
Color: -Red
Warning (Take action)
Advisory (Be aware)
Rainfall amount (mm): Fairly Heavy rain: 50 -100, Heavy rain: 100 – 150, Very heavy rain: 150 or more.