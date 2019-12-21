The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to enhance to some extent again from tomorrow (22th). Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and NorthCentral provinces and in Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts, fairly heavy falls about (75-100)mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Hambanthota, Galle and Kurunegala districts.

DAMAGE EXPECTED:

• Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.

• Water inundation in low lying areas

• Uprooting of large avenue trees.

ACTION SUGGESTED:

• People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.

• Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.

• Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

• Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

• Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

**Red colour warning does not mean “Red Alert”. Red colour warning means “Take Action”

Color: -Red

Warning (Take action)

Advisory (Be aware)

Rainfall amount (mm): Fairly Heavy rain: 50 -100, Heavy rain: 100 – 150, Very heavy rain: 150 or more.