The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that Showery condition is likely to enhance further over the island during today and tomorrow. Very heavy showers are likely in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts.Very heavy falls about (150-200) mm are likely at some placesin Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa,Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts and heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at someplaces in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, NuwaraEliya, Matale, Puttalam and Mannar districts.Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Southern province and in Kandy,Kurunegala, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts.

DAMAGE EXPECTED:

 Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.

 Water inundation in low lying areas

 Uprooting of large avenue trees.

ACTION SUGGESTED:

 People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.

 Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.

 Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

 Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

 Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

 For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

**Red colour warning does not mean “Red Alert”. Red colour warning means “Take Action”

Color: -Red

Warning (Take action)