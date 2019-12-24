December 24, 2019
    December 22, 2019
    Nearly 12,000 affected by prevailing heavy rains

    An approximate number of 12,000 persons from 3,314 families have been affected by the heavy rainfall that is continuing in 13 districts across the island. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said these people were moved to safe locations. According to reports, people living in Monaragala and Puttalam are the most affected districts owing to the prevailing adverse weather.


    A total of 47 houses have been completely destroyed due to the inclement weather while more than 1,000 houses were partly damaged.In the meantime, gusty winds were reported from Anuradhapura, Kegalle, Hambantota, Matale and Kandy districts last evening.
    Landslide warnings were issued for Laggala, Pallegama, Nawula, Wilgamuwa, Ududumbara, Medadumbara, WAlapane, Badulla, Bandarawela, Welimada, Hali Ela, Uvaparanagama, Ella, Haldummulla, Passara, Lunugala, Haputale and Soranathota areas in Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts.

