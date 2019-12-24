Nearly 12,000 affected by prevailing heavy rains

A total of 47 houses have been completely destroyed due to the inclement weather while more than 1,000 houses were partly damaged.In the meantime, gusty winds were reported from Anuradhapura, Kegalle, Hambantota, Matale and Kandy districts last evening.
Landslide warnings were issued for Laggala, Pallegama, Nawula, Wilgamuwa, Ududumbara, Medadumbara, WAlapane, Badulla, Bandarawela, Welimada, Hali Ela, Uvaparanagama, Ella, Haldummulla, Passara, Lunugala, Haputale and Soranathota areas in Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts.