Nearly Rs. 17 million allotted for flood relief

The government has allocated approximately Rs. 17 million to provide relief for people affected by the inclement weather, says Minister Bandula Gunawardana. He stated this addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information this morning (23).Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the Minister of Finance, called the relevant ministerial officials and the officers of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) today to speak on the matter, according to the Minister.



Speaking further, he said steps will be taken to supply the rest of the required amount of financial provisions for flood relief under the Vote on Account or from the emergency fund.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already visited flood-affected areas and the government is paying special attention to the current disaster situation in the country, Minister Gunawardana added.The government will put its maximum efforts to provide relief to those who are suffering from the prevailing weather condition, he said further.