New house to be built in each of the 14,022 villages - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who is also Urban Development and Housing Minister has decided to launch a new housing programme to build a new house in each of the 14,022 villages in the country.The programme undertaken with the assistance of Samurdhi officers will cater to the most poverty stricken family in each village, states a media statement issued by the Urban Development Water Supply and Housing Facilities Ministry. The Prime Minister has directed State Minister Indika Anuruddha to complete the construction of these houses under the ‘Gamata Geyak’ vision within the next year.