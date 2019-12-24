Circulars should not be a reason to delay relief - President

Circulars or other regulations should not be a reason to delay immediate relief measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the people affected by the floods, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant public officials. The President has directed officials to make necessary amendments if circulars are causing delays to the disaster relief work.



The President has noted the above during a review meeting with relevant officials on the relief measures carried out to help the flood affected at the President’s House in Anuradhapura yesterday, a communiqué by the President’s Media Unit said. President Rajapaksa had instructed the public officials to take all necessary measures to help the affected without delay.

He had told officials to help affected people and create a conducive environment for them to resettle soon after flood waters recede. President Rajapaksa visited several flood affected areas and inspected relief measures in the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts yesterday.