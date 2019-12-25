‘Government preparing for next year’s UNHRC sessions’

We are getting ready for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sessions due next February, International Relations State Minister Susil Premajayantha said.Addressing the media yesterday at the Information and Communication Technology Ministry, State Minister Premajayantha said that a regular session of the UNHRC is scheduled to be held from mid-February to mid-March, next year.



“At the moment, the situation is changed; in a way, it’s a paradigm shift. There is a new government and a new mandate.Therefore, we have to explain the position of the new government, the new President, and the new Prime Minister, to the international community and what happened as a result of Resolution 30/1, which was co-sponsored by Sri Lanka,” the state minister said.

He further said that ‘Global Sri Lankan Forum’ has played a key role in this regard, even without the assistance of the government.Previously, only sympathizers of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) were there in Geneva, Premajayantha said. He assured that the present government would never do anything that would harm the country’s sovereignty and independence.