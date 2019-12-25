74,946 persons affected from adverse weather

The Meteorology Department yesterday predicted a temporary reduction in the adverse weather condition over the country starting from today (25).However, the Department forecast that several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.



“Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Central province during the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.” the Meteorology Department also said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center stated that six deaths have been reported due to the severe weather conditions that affected 16 districts including Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Badulla, Monaragala, Kaluthara, Nuwaraeliya, Rathnapura, Galle, Kurunegala, Hambantota and Mullaitivu during the last few days.

The six deaths are reported are from Kandy, Kurunegala, Monaragala and Kaluthara fromDecember 19 to December 23. No deaths were reported yesterday (24).The DMC also said that 74,946 persons of 22,121 families have been affected by the severe weather conditions.People living in the Iranamadu down stream areas were alerted by the Disaster Management unit of Killinochchi District Secretariat as ten sluice gates of Iranamadu tanks have been kept open due to increasing water levels.

Landslide warnings were issued by the National Building Research organization to areas including Pahathahewaheta, Ududumbara, Medadumbara, Nuwaraeliya, Hangukanketha, Walapane, Badulla, Bandarawela, Welimada, Haliela, Uvaparanagama, Ella, Haldummulla, Passara, Lunugala, Haputale, Soranathota in Kandy, Badulla, Monaragala and Nuwaraeliya districts.

Sluice gates of 20 reservoirs in Anuradhapura, Kurunegala, Ampara, Hambantota, Batticaloa, Trincomali and Kilinochchi are still open. Somawathi entrance road, Balabadda in A9 road, Panama-Kudumbigala Viharaya road, Welimada-Rendapola-Ambewela road and Padiyapelella-Kandy road are closed due to flood situation.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Relief Services Center has presently allocated Rs. 16,745,000 for the victims of the adverse weather conditions that prevailed in the country for the last few days. The allocations include Rs. 550,000 to compensate damages to houses and Rs.13,359,000 as National Insurance Trust Fund (NITF) compensations and Rs. 2,836,000 as emergency relief.