Navy provides assistance to flood victims

Navy relief teams are supporting to restore normalcy in public life in the Northwestern Province, that was slashed by the adverse weather in Puttalam district. Accordingly, the Navy, over the past couple of days, has been cleaning the drinking water wells contaminated by flood water and distributing safe drinking water by Navy’s mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants.

As a result of strenuous effort ofthe Navy, 32 water wells have been cleaned by now. Further, over 9000 litres of drinking water has been provided by mobile RO plants to people in need of safe drinking water. In the backdrop of this event of calamity the Navy is contributing to uplift the distressed domestic life of the community affected by floods.