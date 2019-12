The special commodity levy on imported potatoes has been reduced from Rs.50 to Rs.25 with effect from midnight today, the Finance Ministry said.It said the decision was taken when the ‘Cost of Living Committee’ met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week at the President Secretariat.

The special gazette notification in this regard has been issued by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as Finance and Economic Affairs Minister.“The prices of vegetables in the market keep soaring. The special commodity levy on imported potatoes was reduced anticipating a large stock of local potatoes to the market by February,” the ministry said.