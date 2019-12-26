President joins to commemorate Tsunami victims

A series of commemoration events were held today (26) across the country to remember those who have been killed and injured in the Indian Ocean Tsunami 15 years ago.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined with all Sri Lankans who still suffer due to the loss of their loved ones.

‘The worst natural calamity Sri Lanka has ever experienced is the Tsunami tragedy. We should never forget the bitter memories of that shocking experience. ” President Rajapaksa emphasized the importance of formulating an early preparedness system utilizing past experience to prevent such disasters in the future.

‘We need to adopt new technology in this regard’, said the President advising officials to conduct continuous reviews of those initiatives.The President further said that it was the responsibility of the nation to pay homage to those who lost their lives due to the Tsunami calamity while invoking blessings on them. The President wished that such a disaster may never occur again.