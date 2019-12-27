President cracks the whip at Motor Traffic Dept.

Public officials should conduct themselves in an exemplary manner while providing a speedy and efficient service to the public who seek their services, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told officers at the Department of Motor Traffic yesterday. He said there should be no room for any corruption and misconduct in the public service.

Continuing his steely eyed scrutiny of public service installations, the President went on a sudden inspection visit to the Department complex in Werahera, yesterday afternoon. After interacting with members of the public arriving at the complex for various services, including obtaining driver licences, the President addressed senior and junior staff of the Department, a President’s Media Office communique said.

During the visit, President Rajapaksa closely inspected all relevant work sites in the Department and scrutinised administrative and public service facilities and other activities conducted by the department: from the provision of photographs for those applying for driving licences, the application assessments, to the issuing of licences, the communique said.

The President instructed officials to issue licences to the applicants at the earliest possible and firmly stressed the ‘time factor’ as something important for all citizens in the modern era. The President told Department officials that in order to prevent delays and unnecessary inconvenience for the public, they should inform applicants of the exact time they could receive their driving licences.

Referring to the Government’s declared employment strategy, President Rajapaksa explained that if the Department had existing staff vacancies, they could be filled with unemployed graduates.

Pointing out that there was a negative impression in the public mind about government officials due to the misconduct of a few, the President said it was the responsibility of officials to rectify this by providing an exemplary service in line with public expectations.

President Rajapaksa later visited the Teaching Hospital at the Kotelawala Defense University and inspected its facilities.

The President instructed officials to take immediate steps to rectify the doctor and other employee shortages and also improve other facilities in the Teaching Hospital.

President Rajapaksa later also visited the security forces offices near Galle Face