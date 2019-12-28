December 28, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Police officers with 10 years’ service will be promoted Featured

    December 28, 2019
    Police officers with 10 years’ service will be promoted

    Mahaweli Development, Agriculture and Trade Minister and Defence State Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said police officers with 10 years’ service will be promoted. He was addressing a Daham Hamuwa at the Theraputta Rajamaha Viharaya in Ambalantota recently. The Minister said police officers serve the nation round the clock.


    He said that the sector was neglected and overlooked by the previous regime and their grievances were never taken into consideration.The minister said an accelerated programme will be launched to meet the grievances of the police officers who are an asset and a legacy to the nation.
    “During the previous regime, a special police unit was set up to take revenge from the political opponents. They were taken into custody and sent behind bars without any valid reason,” the Minister said. He said the country now has an independent police service after Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed duties as President.“Patali Champika’s arrest was not a political revenge,” the Minister said.

    « Sri Lanka tops freedom of movement in South Asian region PM AT ALL CEYLON DAHAM PASAL TALENT QUEST »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya