Police officers with 10 years’ service will be promoted



He said that the sector was neglected and overlooked by the previous regime and their grievances were never taken into consideration.The minister said an accelerated programme will be launched to meet the grievances of the police officers who are an asset and a legacy to the nation.

“During the previous regime, a special police unit was set up to take revenge from the political opponents. They were taken into custody and sent behind bars without any valid reason,” the Minister said. He said the country now has an independent police service after Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed duties as President.“Patali Champika’s arrest was not a political revenge,” the Minister said.