December 28, 2019
    PM AT ALL CEYLON DAHAM PASAL TALENT QUEST

    December 28, 2019
    PM AT ALL CEYLON DAHAM PASAL TALENT QUEST

    Students who participated at the All Ceylon Daham Pasal Talent Quest National Ceremony 2019 received their prizes and certificates at a ceremony held under the patronage of the Maha Sangha of the Three Nikayas at the Periyakulama Perakum Vidyalaya on December 27. Here, Prime Minister and Buddhasasana Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was the Chief Guest on the occasion presenting a prize to one of the winners. Altogether 541 students from Daham Pasalas countrywide participated in the talent quest which included 49 items. Ministers S.B. Dissanayake and S. M. Chandrasena were also present.

