G.C.E. A/L exam results released

The results of G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2019 have been released online yesterday (27).The candidates can obtain their results from the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk. Reports said a total of 181,126 candidates have met the requirements to secure university entrance.

In the meantime, the results of 71 candidates have been suspended.The candidates who wish to apply for re-scrutiny of results are urged to do so on or before the 17th of January 2020.The Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 was held from the 5th to 31st of August at 2,678 examination centers across the country.A total of 337,704 candidates including 198,229 new applicants sat for the examination this year.

Results of the candidates from Colombo and Sri Jayawardenepura education zones are to be directed to school principals today (28) and the results of the rest of the schools in the island will be put in the post.The Examination Department will also deliver the results of private candidates via mail.In the meantime, the candidates are able to request exam certificates online, the Examination Department said further.

