December 28, 2019
    Wholesale price of potatoes drops to Rs.110 a kilo

    With the reduction of import duty on potatoes, the wholesale price dropped to Rs.110 a kilo in the Colombo wholesale market, the Essential Food and Commodities Importers' and Traders' Association (EFCITA) said yesterday. Earlier, the government had imposed Rs.50 as duty for a kilo of potatoes imported to the country. However, the Finance Ministry halved the amount last week in a move to cushion the rising living costs.


    Potatoes are widely consumed in the country. A spokesman for the Association said the reduction in the demand after Christmas also contributed to the price drop along with the duty cut. Earlier the price was as high as Rs. 170 a kilo in the Pettah wholesale market in Colombo.Sri Lanka imports 15,000 - 20,000 tonnes of potatoes for a month. Presently, imports mostly come from Pakistan.

