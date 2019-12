The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has filed charges against 703 traders who sold rice above the control price.The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) urges the public to notify the authority on traders who sell rice above the maximum retail price.

CAA Chairman, retired Major General Shantha Dissanayake said the investigations have revealed that several errant traders are selling rice at high prices. He said nearly 22,000 shops have been inspected during raids carried out island wide regarding the price of rice.The Consumer Affairs Authority recently gazetted the maximum retail price of a kilogram of local samba and nadu rice at 98 rupees.