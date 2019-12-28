Parliament meets following the opening of the session

The next Parliamentary meeting is scheduled to be held from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm followed by the inauguration of the fourth session of the Eighth Parliament by the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the 3rd of December 2019. The Speaker is scheduled to convene a party leaders meeting at 12.30 pm following the presentation of the Government Policy Statement with prominence provided with regards to the proceedings of the House from 07th January 2020.

The decision was taken at a special party leaders meeting held in parliament under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.Party leaders representing the ruling party said that the subjects to be debated at the parliamentary session scheduled will be announced soon.Swearing of a new Member of Parliament, officially announcing MP Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader, announcement of the Leader of the House and the Chief Government Whip and presenting of the other announcements of the chair were scheduled accordingly at the next Parliament meeting.

At the today’s meeting, the Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake and other officials of Parliament have briefed party leaders on the agenda and other matters with regards to the festivities of the opening ceremony of the session scheduled for the 03rd of January 2019. The meeting was held with the presence of Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Dullas Alahapperuma and Mahinda Amaraweera in representation of the cabinet of ministers, Sajith Premadasa, Rauff Hakeem, Mano Ganesan, MA Sumanthiran, Ajith P. Perera and Niroshan Perera