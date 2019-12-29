SLPA strives to regain control of East Terminal

Before the fall of the Mahinda Rajapaksa government in 2015, the Ministry of Ports had planned to develop the ECT with local funds and had ordered necessary equipment such as cranes to conduct operations. “We had completed 600 metres of the 1,200 terminal and had ordered cranes to the terminal. But during the previous regime nothing happened to develop the terminal. They even stopped the crane order, alleging that it was involved a scam,” he said.
Expecting to receive several cranes in April, ordered for some other project, the Government is willing to utilize them for the ECT development. “The MoC signed with India and Japan is the biggest issue to continue our plan. Therefore, we are trying to get the Terminal back” the State Minister explained.