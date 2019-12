The government has allocated Rs. 28,048 million to implement the ‘Sapiri Gamak’ project across 14,022 Grama Niladhari Divisions in the country under the election manifesto of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, State Minister of Economic and Policy Development W.D.J.Seneviratne said while addressing a gathering at the Pelmadulla Divisional Secretariat recently.



He said this will be the maiden development project to be implemented at village level with an allocation Rs.2 million for each Grama Niladhari Division. The State Minister said the consent of the Community Development Committee is a must to implement development projects in villages. “The minimum cost of a development project in a village should be Rs. 500,000 and the maximum Rs. 2 million. All projects should be completed by the end of 2020,” the State Minister said.