Record high dengue cases this year

With ongoing rainy condition, the Epidemiology Unit has identified five high risk districts: Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Galle districts. The Colombo district recorded 19,567 dengue cases, the Gampaha district, 15,259 and the Kandy district, 8,465. The highest number of dengue patients 21,511 had been reported in November.
Meanwhile, medical experts and Consultants advise pregnant mothers to get admitted to a hospital on the first day of fever. They said the public should seek medical treatment for any type of fever without delay and without applying home remedies. Patients need rest and they should not attend work or school, they said.