Record high dengue cases this year

Some 96,903 dengue cases and 90 clinically confirmed dengue deaths have been reported from all parts of the country this year. Last year, only 58 dengue deaths were reported, Epidemiology Unit sources said. According to the sources, over 90 clinically confirmed dengue deaths is an alarming rate as only 58 dengue deaths were reported during 2018. The public should be vigilant on mosquito breeding sites and destroy them on a regular basis. At least 30 minutes per week should be allocated to clean mosquito breeding sites. The Western Province recorded 42,636 dengue cases which is the highest in the country.