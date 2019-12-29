December 29, 2019
    Maximum retail price gazetted for cement

     The Consumer Affairs Authority issuing a special gazette notification has announced maximum retail price (MRP) for cement effective from 27th December, 2019.Accordingly, the Maximum Retail Price per 50 Kg bag of Cement manufactured in Sri Lanka is Rs. 1,005.The MRP of a 50 Kg bag of Cement imported in bulk form & packeted in Sri Lanka is Rs. 950.00 and of Cement imported in packeted form is Rs. 930.00Consumer Affairs Authority orders that no manufacturer, importer, packer, distributor or trader shall sell, expose or offer for sale, display for sale the following categories of Cement, above the Maximum Retail Prices.

