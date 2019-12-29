Navy apprehends 14 Indian fishers for poaching in northern waters

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 14 Indian fishermen along with 03 fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on 28th December 2019.During Naval patrol conducted to prevent the trespassing of Indian poachers and smuggling activities in the Sri Lankan territorial waters this apprehension was made in the seas north of the Delft island.



The group of Indian fishermen were poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters when the apprehension was made. Subsequently, the apprehended fishermen were escorted to SLNS ‘Uththara’ and the seized trawlers were brought to SLNS ‘Elara’. The apprehended Indians are in the ages between 20 and 70.

The group of fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination, for onward action.As a result of continuous patrols conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy, the number of Indian fishing trawlers that are trespassing the Sri Lankan territorial waters has significantly reduced. Further, the Navy will continue to utilize its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen as well as the preservation of fish stocks in island’s territorial waters.