New CID director appointed

Senior officers from Senior Police Superintendent (SSP) to Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) have been given transfers by the National Police Commission while 11 SSPs have been promoted as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police
Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police N J K Wedasinghe has been appointed as the new Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of police.The appointment was made with the approval of the Police Commission.Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne, who headed the CID, is to retire at the end of this month.In addition to this appointment, 51 more senior police officers have been transferred, according to the National Police Commission.
