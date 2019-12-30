Ayurveda must be developed for everyone’s benefit – PM

Ayurveda medicine system in the country should be developed for the benefit of the people in the country as well as of the world, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.The Prime Minister was participating in the opening ceremony of the Adhithya Ayurveda Hospital in Anuradhapura yesterday . Malwathu Chapter Anu Nayaka Most Ven. Thimbulkumbure Sri Wimaladhamma carried out the religious rites at the ceremony.



The Adhithya Ayurveda Hospital is a concept of renowned Ayurveda physician S.S. Gunawardena.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the service of renowned Ayurveda physicians such as Dr. Gunawardena should be provided not only to Sri Lanka but to the whole world. The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to Dr. Gunawardena for establishing an Ayurvedic hospital in the country.

The Adhithya Ayurvedha Hospital is a fully fledged, high-tech and eco-friendly facility that comprises two wards, 24 rooms, 12 treatment rooms, a canteen, emergency care unit, laboratory, gymnasium and an OPD.“Ayurvedha was a treatment method that was followed and practised in temples prior to the arrival of colonizers. If we look at the ancient ruins in Anuradhapura, we can get a good understanding of the advanced Ayurvedic medical system in our country. However, traditional healers and their healing methods are gradually disappearing from our community,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said.

“This hospital has a special research unit to enhance Ayurvedic treatments. It is an excellent move. The government has appointed a State Minister to look into the Ayurvedic sector. He will pay special attention to researchers and experiments. I have asked the State Minister and the responsible authorities to pay close attention to these researchers,” PM Rajapaksa said.