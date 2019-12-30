Navy conducts beach cleaning and water sports event at Galle Face

A beach cleaning and water sports event, organized in line with the 69th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, was successfully held at the Galle Face Colombo yesterday (29th December 2019).The Galle Face of Colombo is a centuries old iconic site of the commercial capital of the island visited by countless local and foreign visitors for recreation to relaxation and to view the sun setting into the Indian Ocean. Although, keeping the water front beach is not in the care of the Navy, SLN often engages to keep the beach cleaned and prevent pollution considering the deed as a community service.



Further, going by the visionary concept ‘Neela Haritha Sangramaya’ mooted by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, the Navy has been conducting a large number of programmes to protect the marine ecosystem and to clean the coastal belt around the country. This programme was conducted to inspire the public, underlining the importance of having a pleasant environment for the benefit of both local and foreign tourists who often visit the Galle Face for recreation and relaxation.

This event also included 1km open water swimming, recreational sea kayaking, a friendly beach volleyball game and demonstration of lifesaving and beach safety, for the benefit of the public and the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Director Naval Operations, Commodore Priyantha Perera and swimming champion Mr. Julian Bolling also took part in the events.

Apart from that, Commander Western Naval Area, Director Generals of the Navy, senior officers, Officers attached to the Traffic Division of the Fort Police and the Police Environmental Division, trainees of the Bolling Swimming Academy, Lifeguard Association of Sri Lanka, Garbage Disposal Unit of the Colombo Municipal Council, Students of Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo and a large group of people were also present. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy hopes to protect and conserve the coastline and marine system for the benefit of future generation, through this kind of initiatives.