India offers to commence flight connectivity with Batticaloa

As part of its measures for further improving air connectivity with Sri Lanka, India has offered to develop the Batticaloa Airport for flight operations between regional destinations. During the term of the last government, flight operations commenced between the Jaffna International Airport which was formerly known as the Palali Airport and Chennai.



According to Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered to extend air connectivity between Indian cities and Batticaloa. The airport was set up in 1958.

However, the Airforce took control of the airport on March 27, 1983 due to the war situation. Recently, it was gazetted as an international airport. Currently, domestic flights are operated from the airport. Minister Ranatunga has already sought a report from the Civil Aviation Authority containing recommendations for the development of the airport for international flight operations.