President focuses on networking state institutions

The President has focused his attention on bringing under one umbrella services such as ID, driving license, immigration and emigration documents, birth and death registration and all other personnel data under one national data centre. During a meeting held with officials of the Ministry of Information and Communication at the Presidential Secretariat this morning President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the main purpose of this exercise is to save on time, effort and huge financial loss.
The President had pointed out during the meeting that the current system is where the same information is gathered at various institutions. Therefore, by bringing these services under one central network, it could save a lot of time and make these services more efficient. He said this would also prevent fake information being circulated, the President said.
The inter-connectivity of the ministries, departments and semi-government institutions is vital in the country’s development. Hence, by connecting these establishments through networking, higher productivity levels could be achieved, he said.The President had focused his attention of entrusting certain projects currently under the Ministry of Information and Communication to the institutions responsible for their productivity.
As an example he highlighted the importance of bringing the school computer laboratory project under the Education Ministry. Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Ministry Secretaries Chulananda Perera, Professor Sunanda Maddumabandara and other officials were present at this discussion.