Wolbachia bacteria mosquitoes to help fight dengue

Mosquitoes with Wolbachia bacteria will be released to the Sri Lankan environment in February in order to control dengue using a natural remedy which does not involve the usage of chemicals, Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.Addressing a press conference at the Health Education Bureau (HPB) in Colombo yesterday, he said that dengue is an issue related to the environment and human activities. One state hospital in each district will be fully developed to offer better service to the public.